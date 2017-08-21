Partly cloudy, few spotty showers for Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with a partly cloudy sky and a few spotty showers Monday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Devitt explained how Monday’s forecast will impact the solar eclipse here in Southwest Florida, with maximum coverage at 2:53 p.m.

“… But not as many storms, and also not as many clouds, and that’s why those two ingredients are going to try to work together and allow us to enjoy that eclipse later on today,” Devitt said.

