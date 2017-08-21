Naples home vandalized with paint and profanities

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Eric Ramirez is building a home on 47th Avenue Northeast, but vandals spray paiting vulgar words and inappropriate pictures on the walls put the project on pause.

“One of my subcontractors came in Saturday morning, discovered the whole house had been sprayed painted inside and vandalized,” he said.

From the walls to the bathroom tub, the house is covered in paint and profanities.

“It’s upsetting, we work very hard to you know, I’m in a small business, family owned, it’s a tragedy because we work so hard to provide for our families,” Ramirez said.

What’s even more surprising is this isn’t the first time this house has been targeted.

“Four weeks ago we got all the dry wall kicked in so we got that fixed and now we are almost ready for final painting and cabinets and we’ve seen this that happened,” he said.

Now, Ramirez is asking for the community’s help to catch whoever vandalized this house. Ramirez posted on Facebook asking for help and even offering a $500 reward for anyone that has any information.

Ramirez said the damages are going to cost him $1,000 to fix everything. But for Ramirez, it’s not about the money, he is more upset about the delay for hopeful families looking to move in.