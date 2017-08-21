Leader of Tice heroin-dealing scheme receives 33 years

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Cape Coral man accused of leading a massive heroin trafficking conspiracy was sentenced Monday to more than 33 years in prison.

Gorge Antonio Vargas, 35, was the mastermind behind a drug distribution scheme headquartered on Dean Street in Tice between Jan. 1, 2013 and Sept. 2, 2015, according to trial evidence.

Detectives seized over 1.35 kilgrams of heroin, more than $40,000 and two tow trucks from a towing company being used as a front for laundering money, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vargas was convicted in February of conspiracy to possess and intention to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.

He’s slated to serve 400 months in federal prison.

Five others were sentenced to prison terms ranging from one to 16 years for their roles in the operation, the sheriff’s office said.