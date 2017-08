NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A homeless woman suspected of stealing guns from a Buccaneer Estates home has been arrested.

Tiffany Renae Shrum, 37, aka Tiffany Shannon, was taken into custody Monday afternoon, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said. Still, only one of the five guns that went missing last week from the home on Jose Gaspar Drive has been recovered.

Shrum faces a grant theft charge. She was taken to Lee County Jail, and bond has not been set.