Gov. Scott talks jobs at south Fort Myers visit

FORT MYERS, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott discussed job increases Monday morning, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

His speech took place at 10 a.m. at Stevens Construction at 6208 Whiskey Creek Drive.

More than 1.4 million private sector jobs were created over the course of his tenure in office, Scott said Friday.

“Our commitment to cutting taxes and reducing burdensome regulations has helped businesses like Stevens Construction create more than 1.4 million jobs in Florida over the past six and a half years,” Scott said in a press release. “We will continue to fight to keep taxes low and find ways to use the newly established $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to ensure Florida continues to be the leading destination for job growth.”