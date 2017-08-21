Fort Myers bicyclist, 67, dies from injuries suffered in May crash

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 67-year-old bicyclist hit by a van in May has died from his injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Charles James Casey, of Fort Myers, died Friday, more than three months after he was hit along Pine Ridge Road at Lee Mar Lakes Court, the FHP said.

He was northbound on the east shoulder of Pine Ridge when he veered over a solid white line and into the path of the GMC Savana van driven by 32-year-old Kyle P. McGrath of North Fort Myers, according to the FHP.

McGrath swerved left to avoid Casey but still wound up colliding with him, the FHP said.

Casey was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after he was struck. He was wearing a helmet, according to the FHP.

McGrath was unhurt. The crash remains under investigation.