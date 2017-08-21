Developer abandons plan to build homes on former Cape golf course

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A developer has pulled out of a controversial plan to turn a former golf course into homes.

D.R. Horton is abandoning its proposal to build hundreds of homes on the site of what was once The Golf Club on Palm Tree Boulevard, the company said Monday.

City Council was set to meet on the issue Monday night. Many residents opposed the idea, supporting the idea of turning the course into a park instead.

Overflow seating was necessary outside council chambers as residents lined up to speak about the proposal.

“We’ve had hundreds of people show up at rallies and fundraisers,” said Barth Wolf, the leader of a group called Save Our Recreation. “We have over 10,500 signatures of people who say they want this land preserved. They don’t want 500-700 homes built here.”

D.R. Horton released a statement:

“D.R. Horton would like to thank those who supported The Palms of Cape Coral single family home development on the former golf club property. After careful consideration, we regret to announce that we are pulling out of the project and removing all offers from consideration. Over these last years, we have made substantial compromises and concessions to satisfy those most concerned. Single family housing is clearly the correct and proper use for the property, but we do not feel that it is in Horton’s best interest investing further time and resources pursuing a project that is not embraced as we had hoped. Representatives from Ryan Companies Florida Gulf Venture, the current owner of the property, will be at tonight’s council meeting rather than D.R.Horton. A “Yes” vote by the council will move the project, and this area of Cape Coral, one step forward to improving property values and increasing the tax base for the city.”