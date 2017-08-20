National fitness franchise comes to Lee County

ESTERO, Fla. Lee County residents can workout starting Monday at a new Burn Boot Camp location.

Burn Boot Camp Estero, at 10020 Coconut Road, No. 100, will offer 45-minute circuit style classes, nutrition guidance and free childcare.

Co-owners Jennifer Varoski and Brad Leder said they’re enthusiastic about the new Lee County location.

“Our goal is to inspire and empower women to transform their lives through fitness and nutrition, but also to build a community of strong women who inspire and empower each other to go out and bring healthy change to their own families and our community at large,” Varoski said.

Those interested can attend an open house at 4 p.m. Sunday at the fitness center.