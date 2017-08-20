Avon Park woman, 60, killed in Highlands County crash

AVON PARK, Fla. One person died in a crash Saturday night on U.S. 27, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Vicky Woods Adams, 60, of Avon Park, was killed she when was driving northbound in the left turn lane on U.S. 27, drove across the grass median and hit a Honda van head-on at around 9:49 p.m. near Stryker Road, according to the FHP.

The passenger in Adams’ vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, State troopers said. The driver and passengers in the Honda all suffered serious injuries and were taken to Tampa General Hospital. Five children in the Honda were flown to Tampa General Hospital.

Charges are pending a further investigation.