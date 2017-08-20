1 dead, 2 injured at Englewood home

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. One person died Sunday morning at a house on 11th Avenue, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 10:01 a.m. to a home on the 2700 block of 11th Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. Two others were injured and taken to Englewood Community Hospital. The hospital is currently on lockdown, the sheriff’s office said.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said, but the status of their injuries are unclear.

Deputies are looking for a suspect in the killing, but nearby residents are in no danger, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear how the killing and injuries happened.

No further information was immediately available.