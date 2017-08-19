St. Pete students arrested for having loaded gun at football game

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WTSP) Two St. Petersburg teens were arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to a high school football game Friday night.

The two Boca Ciega students were at a game at Pinellas Park High School. During the game, police say both of them carried a backpack that had a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun that was loaded with two rounds.

A witness noticed they were showing it to other people who were at the game, and told police.

A resource officer who was at the game stopped one of the teens and searched the backpack, finding the gun inside. The students reportedly admitted to having the gun and said they also had it at school earlier in the day.

The gun wasn’t reported stolen. At this point, it’s unclear from where they got it.

Both teens are charged with possession of a weapon on school property.