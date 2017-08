FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with areas of isolated storms and partly cloudy skies Saturday, WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“If you’re going out to the beach, get out there early,” Silverang said. “By the afternoon we can see some storms developing inland and we’ll see some isolated storms through the early evening hours and overnight.”

View an hourly forecast here.