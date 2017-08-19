Fire extinguished at Naples apartment complex

NAPLES, Fla. At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation Saturday following a structure fire on Winifred Row Lane, the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District said.

The fire happened at around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Winifred Row Lane Naples, fire officials said. The fire first ignited in the kitchen.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino captured photos of the scene: