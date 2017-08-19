Big dreams send Powerball jackpot soaring to $535 million
BOSTON (CBS Boston) The Powerball jackpot is once again reaching eye-popping heights.
Lottery officials say the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now up to $535 million. That’s the highest it’s been since the world-record $1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016.
The winner would end up with $340.1 million if they choose the cash option.
Powerball tickets sell for $2 and can be bought until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Last week, a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot worth $393 million was sold in Illinois.
Get your @floridalottery #Powerball tickets. The jackpot has increased to $535 million. Drawing tonight at 10:59 EST pic.twitter.com/3oMmFPTpg0
— John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) August 19, 2017