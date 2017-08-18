Vandals spray-paint walls of Island Coast High School in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Vandals who spray-painted the walls of Island Coast High School in July could face felony charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

It is believed the vandalism happened between 5 p.m. on July 10 and 11 a.m. on July 11 at the school at 2125 DeNavarro Parkway, deputies said. Several walls and a school-owned utility vehicle had been tagged with black and red spray-paint.

“Even though school was not back in session at the time this vandalism occurred, we are confident that the young adults involved have talked about this with other students,” Crime Stoppers coordinator Trish Routte said.

Security cameras were not able to get an image of the suspects, but it is believed the suspects were on campus for a substantial amount of time, deputies said. The total damage to the school property is about $2,500.

“What these suspects probably thought was just fun and games is no joke at all. They defaced school property, which cost a good amount of money to repair. So that night of ‘fun’ will soon equate to felony charges once the culprits are identified and arrested,” Routte said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.