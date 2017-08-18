Tropical Storm Harvey heads into Caribbean; wave bears watching

MIAMI (AP) Tropical Storm Harvey is bringing rain to the Windward Islands as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 40 mph with slight strengthening possible over the next two days.

Harvey is centered about 30 miles east-southeast of Barbados and is moving west near 18 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica.

“The gameplan with Harvey is that it will continue towards the west as we approach this weekend and also into the early and middle part of next week,” WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Another tropical wave to Harvey’s east has about a 70 percent chance of development. It’s expected to move just north of Puerto Rico and Hispanola over the weekend and early next week and approach the Bahamas by late next week, on a general path toward Florida.

But it’s unclear just how intense the wave may become. Dry air and wind shear are in its way.

“That’s why computer models, truthfully, are a bit confused on what’s going to happen with it,” Devitt said.