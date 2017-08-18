Teen bicyclist seriously hurt in Immokalee hit-and-run

IMMOKALEE, Fla. A 15-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured in a Thursday evening hit-and-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The boy was taken to NCH North Naples hospital after he was hit by a car that a witness described as possibly a white Lincoln passenger vehicle with tinted windows and front end damage, according to the FHP.

The vehicle failed to yield the right of way to the boy as he attempted to cross North Fourth Street near Second Avenue at 7:18 p.m., the FHP said. The driver proceeded north on North Fourth Street.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and its driver is urged to call the FHP at 239-938-1000.