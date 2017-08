FORT MYERS, Fla. The strongest of Friday’s storms across Southwest Florida will come between 6 and 7 p.m., WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said.

Scattered storms with thunder, lightning and downpours will become more numerous in the mid-afternoon hours, but they’ll be dissipating by 9 p.m.

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s, topping out at 94 in Fort Myers, according to Maloch.