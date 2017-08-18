Naples man accused of killing family ruled competent to enter plea

NAPLES, Fla. A man accused of killing his family by slitting their throats is competent to enter a plea and waive his right to a jury trial, two doctors said Friday.

A judge agreed to accept the recommendations of the doctors for Mesac Damas, who faces the death penalty if convicted.

Damas has expressed a desire to plead guilty, but there have been several questions about his mental state. Damas’ attorneys claimed he had a traumatic brain injury and a long history of mental illness, according to court documents.

He sought to offload the attorneys and represent himself, but a judge wouldn’t allow him to do so.