Multiple reports of stranger danger in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A suspicious man was accused of trying to lure students into his car Friday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incidents happened in the area of Peachland Boulevard and Sheehan Boulevard and near Peachland Boulevard and Atwater Street, deputies said.

The suspect asked multiple students if they needed a ride home, deputies said. The suspect’s car was described as a green SUV with racks on the roof.

Anyone with information should call the CCSO’s non-emergency number at 941-639-2101 or 911.