Missing child alert issued for 1-year-old Broward County girl

LAUDERHILL, Fla. A missing child alert was issued Friday for a missing 1-year-old Broward County girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Royalty Hinson was last seen near the 5000 block of Northeast 88th Avenue, the FDLE said.

Hinson may be in the company of Kamey Nesbitt, the FDLE said. Nesbitt was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

Hinson may be traveling in a 2015 champagne-colored Nissan Versa with a Florida tag number of HGKE16.

Anyone with information should contact the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), the Lauderhill Police Department at 1-954-497-4700 or 911