Men accused of stealing 84-year-old woman’s purse in Lehigh

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Two men are on the loose after stealing an 84-year-old woman’s purse in a Walmart parking lot, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The suspects left the Walmart at 2523 Lee Blvd. in a silver or gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup truck around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 after running up to the woman and taking the purse, according to Crime Stoppers.

They used the woman’s credit cards at stores around Lee County, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspect.