Lee Sheriff’s deputy won’t face charges in shooting of Estero suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in opening fire at a suspect in Estero, the state attorney’s office said Friday.

Trey Steven Chenault, 26, was critically injured when he was shot Nov. 30, 2016 along Via Coconut Point behind Target and Hertz headquarters.

Lt. James Heuglin will not face charges for the shooting, the state attorney’s office said. Chenault displayed a firearm in a threatening manner, prompting Heuglin to shoot him, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Chenault, whom deputies were seeking on a felony arrest warrant, first threatened to shoot himself and then turned the gun toward Heuglin from a distance of 10 to 12 yards away, the state attorney’s office said.

Heuglin fired his department-issued .45-caliber Glock 21 three times at Chenault, who fell to the ground but kept clutching his pink-and-black Ruger .380-caliber gun until Heuglin kicked it away, the state attorney’s office said.

Chenault was shot in the neck, abdomen and leg and remained in the hospital as of Aug. 8, the state attorney’s office said. He’s been arrested 13 times since 2008, and at the time of the shooting, he was wanted for alleged battery of an officer Nov. 11.