Fort Myers man found guilty in fatal 2015 hit-and-run crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 24-year-old man was found guilty Friday in a May 2015 fatal bicycle crash, the State Attorney’s office said.

Daniel Aquino Longorio, of Fort Myers, crashed his car into Tony Jermun Bridley on Nuna Avenue while he was riding a bicycle, the State Attorney’s office said. Longorio then dragged Bridley’s body and bicycle into a ditch behind a large pile of dried palm fronds.

Longorio reported his car had been stolen, but it was recovered on a dirt road and had been intentionally set on fire, the State Attorney’s office said. Evidence was found in Longorio’s car that tied him to the crime.

Bridley’s body was later found after his family reported him missing, the State Attorney’s office said.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, second degree arson of a structure, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving with a suspended license and false report of a crime.

“Though the defendant has yet to take responsibility for this crime, I am glad the jury listened to all of the evidence in this case,” Assistant State Attorney Michael Colombo said.

Longorio is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 14 and could face up to 55 years in prison, the State Attorney’s office said.