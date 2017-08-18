Disturbing sign welcomes freshmen girls at Fort Myers High School

FORT MYERS, Fla. A disturbing sign welcomed freshmen girls on their first day of school at Fort Myers High School.

The sign which read “freshmen daughter drop off” was hanging off a truck in the parking lot on Aug. 10 at 2635 Cortez Boulevard.

Parents were not pleased to see the sign and were shocked the students were allowed to display the sign on school property.

“I’ll be here every day to pick up my granddaughter because shes not going to get kidnapped or trafficked on my watch,” said Tammara Burton, grandmother to a student.

“There’s no place for this behavior in our school system,” National Organization of Women president Kathleen Mayo said.

Following the incident, Mayo addressed a series of questions to the Lee County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Gregory Adkins:

The administration denied WINK News an interview, but district spokeswoman Lauren Stillwell believes the sign was up for about 10 minutes and the students responsible were disciplined.