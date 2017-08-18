Crowd gathers to reflect, resist in Naples march

NAPLES, Fla. A silent march and vigil took place Friday evening at Cambier Park following a deadly rally in Charlotesville, Virginia.

The Reflect and Resist march began at 6:30 p.m. at Cambier Park on 755 8th Avenue South and ended at Fifth Avenue.

“I think we’re living through some really troubled times, we’ve had troubled times before, we’ve overcome them, there’s a lot of work to be done but I think were going to overcome and heal and mend,” KC Schulberg said.

The goal wasn’t to be loud or disruptive, but to stand in solidarity with those who don’t have a voice, attendees said.

“The work is never done, it’s been a long process to bind and heal this nation, we have a lot of wounds, they’re not totally healed,” Schulberg said.

The event was organized by Collier Freedom, a Naples based nonprofit organization.