Clewiston officer cleared in shooting of suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Clewiston Police Officer will not be charged in a January shooting that wounded an 18-year-old man, the state attorney’s office said.

Officer James R. Hester was legally justified in opening fire Jan. 19 at Markevious Slaughter, 19, who initially fled police in a stolen vehicle, according to the state attorney’s office.

During the pursuit, Slaughter crashed the stolen vehicle into another car, injuring the other driver, drove westbound on U.S. 27 and collided into the First Bank of Clewiston on 300 E. Sugarland Highway, according to the state attorney’s office.

Slaughter exited the car and ran on foot while carrying a semi-automatic weapon, according to the state attorney’s office. Slaughter pointed the weapon in Officer Hester’s direction.

Officer Hester discharged his firearm at Slaughter in fear for his life, according to the state attorney’s office. Slaughter received multiple gunshot wounds, but recovered from his injuries.

Slaughter faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude at high speed, grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, driving without a driver’s license and possession of a firearm by a delinquent in Hendry County.