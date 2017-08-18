Brewery to raise money for Fort Myers lightning strike victim

GATEWAY, Fla. A brewery is raising money Friday for a Fort Myers woman who was struck by lightning while nine months pregnant in June.

Raffles, food trucks, live music and more will be a part of the Fort Myers Brewing Company event running from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the brewery on 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive in Gateway.

More than 60 items will be raffled off, including 12 bottles of 2017 Hunupu beer from Cigar City Brewing in Tampa. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The “Davidson Strong” benefit is for Meghan Davidson, whose baby, Owen, died a few weeks after she was struck outside a home in the Whispering Palms neighborhood near Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75.

Davidson’s husband, Matt, owns the F45 gym adjacent to the brewing company. The Davidson family issued a statement thanking the brewery for its help:

There are no words to express the gratitude we have towards the brewery, our friends, and the whole community for their continued support, thoughts, and most of all prayers. This has been a devastating blow to our family. We continue to give God all the praise and the glory for sparing Meghan, and giving us strength in coping with the loss of Owen. May the Lord bless the many who have blessed us. Thank you!