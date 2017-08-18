At least 1 dead in Six Mile Cypress Pkwy crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was killed Friday in a crash on Six Mile Cypress Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Six Mile Cypress Parkway at International Center Boulevard, the FHP said. The northbound lanes of Six Mile Cypress Parkway are shut down.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.