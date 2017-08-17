Two-headed loggerhead turtle found by UCF interns

ORLANDO (WKMG) Interns at the UCF Turtle Lab made a rare discovery Tuesday while out on the job: a two-headed loggerhead hatchling.

The tiny turtle was tweeted out by Kate Mansfield at the UCF Turtle Lab, who says the turtle was “alive and energetic” when it was found.

The UCF Marine Turtle Research Group (MTRG) was founded in the late 1970s and focuses on research, education and scientific advisory on sea turtle conservation, biology and ecology.

The MTRG is comprised of six graduate students, 12 undergraduate interns, five to eight part-time employees and numerous volunteers.

The group’s research on turtles over the past 30 years was instrumental in establishing the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge, which supports the largest loggerhead turtle rookery in the Western Hemisphere and the most important green turtle and leatherback nesting habitat in North America.

