Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 93 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, Devitt said.

Devitt suggested the best day for beach plans this weekend, but to also be aware of the summer forecast.

“If I had to pick a beach day, I would try Saturday … you have to do it early,” Devitt said. “The earlier, the better because we are going to have the development of our afternoon and evening scattered storms.”

