Powerball jackpot climbs more than half-billion dollar mark

NEW YORK (CBS) Powerball’s jackpot reached an estimated $510 million early Thursday, the game’s website said, after it was determined no winning tickets had been sold for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The new jackpot’s cash value was roughly $324.2 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday night.

The winning Powerball numbers for the $432.5 million jackpot drawn Wednesday were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64 and the Powerball number 4.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the ninth largest in Powerball history.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning Powerball are a dismal 1 in 292.2 million.

But don’t despair yet: A single ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing with a jackpot worth $393 million.

The odds of winning both jackpots are 1 in 75 quadrillion — that’s 15 zeros — according to data scientists at Allstate.