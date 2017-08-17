Lee County School District issues safety guidelines for solar eclipse

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Lee County School District wants teachers, parents and students to take caution during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Florida will only see a partial eclipse, but looking at the eclipse with the naked eye can cause permanent retinal damage.

The school district is concerned about the children’s curiosity and will not allow students to be outside unsupervised when there is a maximum eclipse. Teachers sent students home Thursday with a letter outlining the new rules for the solar eclipse.

To limit student exposure the Lee County School District will:

Move all outdoor activities like P.E. classes, recess, athletic practices, band practices, and aftercare programs indoors between the hours of 1:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

Keep students in their classrooms rather than allowing them to walk outside for a class change.

Alter dismissal procedures for car and bus riders, if needed, to limit student movement prior to boarding. This may result in some delays, so we ask for your patience.

Require parent permission before students can participate in structured eclipse observation time.

Students will not be allowed to bring their own safety glasses.

Policies may be different for other school districts in Southwest Florida.