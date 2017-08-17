Foundation named after Riverdale High football player who succumbed to heat stroke

FORT MYERS, Fla. A mother is determined to educate others about heat strokes after her 16-year-old son collapsed during football practice.

Riverdale High School student Zachary Tyler Martin-Polsenberg suffered internal injuries and fell into a coma after he sustained a heatstroke in June.

“When we realized that Zach was not going to make it through, I looked at my family and said, ‘we are not going to take a loss on Zach,'” said Laurie Giordano, Polsenberg’s mother.

Polsenberg’s family made the difficult decision to take him off life support ten days after he collapsed.

“We want to start the discussion and at least get people talking about heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Giordano said.

First on the Zach Polsenberg Foundation’s agenda is to meet with Lee County High School coaches to educate them on the signs of a heat stroke and the steps to take if it happens.

“I think he would say, ‘good job mom, I’m proud of you,'” Giordano said.

The family is holding a fundraiser for the foundation on Sept. 9 at the Winn-Dixie on Palm Beach Boulevard.