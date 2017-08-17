Fort Myers nature center offers solar eclipse viewing party

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can have a chance to view the solar eclipse at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium.

The viewing party will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at nature center at 3450 Ortiz Ave. The eclipse will reach maximum coverage at 2:36 p.m.

Areas of Southwest Florida will see an average of 78 percent coverage during the solar eclipse, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt.

For more information, visit the nature center’s website.