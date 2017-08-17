Fort Myers couple 2 blocks away from Barcelona van attack

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Fort Myers couple stood only two blocks away from a deadly van attack Thursday in Barcelona, Spain.

Andrew Kagan and Sharon Gomez were shopping at a popular tourist area along La Rambla when a man drove a van over a sidewalk and rammed into a crowd of people.

“We looked out and we see people running. It was crazy,” Kagan said.

At least 13 people were killed and 100 people were reported injured, the Associated Press reported.

“Someone from the store was a block away and they saw it and she was crying hysterically,” Kagan said. “Every store on the Rambla went on lock down, none of them were open.”

Local police were quick to respond, Kagan said.

“They had helicopters looking for people, they had tons of police,” he said. “They were everywhere.

The attack is making the couple more cautious in large crowds, but the tragedy won’t stop them from exploring Europe.

“There was definitely a different tone, but my experience with Barcelona, it’s been amazing,” Kagan said. “These are resilient people they’re going to bounce back.”

The couple will be visiting Greece next and then they plan to head back home to Fort Myers.