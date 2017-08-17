Cape Coral man replaces pool cage, property tax increases

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Some property owners across the county got a sneak peak at what their property tax bill could be like this year.

Keery Payne owns a home on the 2000 block of Southwest 43rd St. and was concerned after his TRIM notice determined his property value had significantly increased since 2016.

A Truth In Millage Law, TRIM, is the assessed value of a property, according to the City of Cape Coral. It determines what a homeowner can expect to pay in taxes this year compared to last year.

Property appraisers explained the increase on Payne’s property was due to his new pool cage. Payne had to replace his pool cage following a tornado in 2016.

“The point is, I think this is unjust,” Payne said. “They told me everyone who had a pool cage is going to be affected in the same way.”

Although the replacement pool cage could be factored into the property value, the value of surrounding properties should also be taken into consideration, property appraiser attorney Mike Hagen said.

“Usually, most properties are not over assessed,” Hagen said.

Homeowners are encouraged to check the numbers themselves after receiving their TRIM notice, property appraiser Ken Wilkinson said.

“We encourage people to follow through if they have any questions about the value, we’re all set up to handle that,” Wilkinson said.

All property owners should receive the notice in August and have until Sept. 8 to ask questions from the Lee County property Appraiser’s Office.