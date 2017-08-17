Builders destroy burrowing owl nests in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Builders destroyed the nests of burrowing owls Thursday on Southeast 16th Terrace— and they had the permits to do so.

Nearby resident John Quinones informed the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, but he was told the contractors had a nest removal permit.

“I thought that was illegal, really surprising to me, I did not know that,” Quinones said.

Quinones loved walking by the site and watching the owls and was heartbroken to see it gone.

“It was completely flat and there was these two owls trying to get back in their nest,” he said.

Tampering with a nest without a permit is a felony, the FWC said.

If you see a destroyed nest, check for nearby boxes that display a permit or call the FWC at 863-648-3200.