Woman accused of snorting cocaine at Lexington Middle

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A resource officer spotted a woman snorting cocaine in her car in the parents’ pickup line at Lexington Middle School, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christina Hester, 39, of the 6600 block of Hartland Street in Fort Myers, was arrested after the officer noticed her chopping up a white powdery substance on her iPhone screen

with a credit card and snorting it with a cut straw, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer had her get out of the car and go up to his office, where he made the arrest.

Hester is in custody on $6,500 bond, facing charges of cocaine possession and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

The make and model of her car were not listed in a sheriff’s office report. It’s not entirely clear whether she is the parent of a student at the school.