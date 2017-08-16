Strong storms cause damage in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Scattered thunderstorms menaced parts of Southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Strong winds caused a tree branch to fall on a home on the 3000 block of 9th Street West at around 2:20 p.m, the National Weather Service said.

LSR: 3 WNW Lehigh Acres [Lee Co, FL] emergency mngr reports TSTM WND DMG at 02:21 PM EDT (emergency managemen… https://t.co/LnFMFTsGdZ — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 16, 2017

A few power lines were reported down in the area, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The storms moving through are capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, the weather service said. Click here to see live radar.