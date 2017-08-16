Scattered storms, increased cloud cover for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 93 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Devitt highlighted how “these showers and storms are expected to explode as we hit 3 (p.m.) and 4 (p.m.)” during the the afternoon and evening hours as kids come home from school.

“So factor in the possibility for some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.