MoviePass offers moviegoers to see one movie per day for $10 a month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) Going to the movies doesn’t have to be expensive. A subscription-based service is offering a deal that sounds almost too good to be true.

MoviePass offers people a chance to see one movie a day at most theaters for only $9.95 per month, which is the average price of a single movie ticket.

Here’s how it works. Members get a debit card after signing up. They need to download the MoviePass app on their phone.

To see a movie, they have to check in on the app when they are within 100 yards of the theater. Then they pick a film of their choice and showtime.

After checking in, the MoviePass debit card is automatically loaded with the exact price of a movie ticket, which they can then use to purchase a ticket at the box office.

But there are restrictions. IMAX and 3-D screens are not included in the service. Members cannot see the same movie more than once. There’s a limit on the number of movies subscribers are allowed to see each month, depending on the plan.

So many people tried to subscribe on Tuesday, the day the new pricing plan was launched, the MoviePass website crashed.

One movie theater chain quickly denounced the new pricing plan in a press release.

AMC called MoviePass a “small fringe player” whose plan was “not in the best interest of moviegoers, movie theaters and movie studios.”

“In AMC’s view, that price level is unsustainable and only sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road if or when the product can no longer be fulfilled,” the Leawood, Kan., exhibitor said.

The company said it will try to block the service from its theaters.