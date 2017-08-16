Homeless woman suspected of stealing 5 guns in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A homeless woman is suspected of stealing five guns from a Buccaneer Estates home.

Four of the guns went missing from inside the home on Jose Gaspar Drive shortly after the man who lives there told the woman, who had been staying there for a few days, to leave, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said. The fifth gun went missing from the resident’s car.

The woman, named Tiffany, may be staying in the Palmona Park area, according to Crime Stoppers.

These are the missing weapons:

A small, silver .22-caliber pistol with a black handle

A silver .38-caliber semi-automatic Taurus

A .38-caliber snub nose

A chrome-plated .38-caliber semi-automatic Taurus

A .22-caliber long-barrel revolver

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.