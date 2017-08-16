Baby dolphin dies after beachgoers pull it from water for selfies

MOJACAR, Spain. (WKMG) A baby dolphin died after it became stranded and beachgoers pulled it out of the water to take selfies.

The BBC reports a local non-profit organization said “selfishness” caused the dolphin’s death at a beach in southern Spain last week.

According to The Mirror, the young female dolphin had lost its mother and become stranded.

When people on the beach saw the dolphin, they reportedly took it out of the water and passed it around on the beach in Mojacar.

Some children were seen accidentally covering the dolphin’s blowhole during the incident, according to the report.

The dolphin was dead by the time marine rescue officials could reach the scene.