Aunt: Naples teacher accused of sex with minor isn’t ‘monster’

NAPLES, Fla. The news still hasn’t sunk in yet for Melody Miller.

Her nephew, Naples High teacher and assistant football coach Brock Smith, was arrested Monday on accusations he had sex with one underage girl and send nude photos to another.

“I still think I’m in a nightmare or something,” Miller said.

Smith made a “tragic mistake” but isn’t a “monster,” his aunt insists.

“I know people are going to make him out to be that, but he’s not a monster,” Miller said. “He’s somebody that made a huge, huge mistake and he will suffer the rest of his life for this.”

Smith’s personnel file with the Collier County school district showed no issues and paints the picture of a good employee. He’s been at the school since the district hired him in 2011, but will be reassigned to the Martin Luther King Jr. Administrative Center once he’s released from jail, district spokesman Greg Turchetta said Tuesday.

He remains in custody on $400,000 bond.

“I just want Brock to know I love him,” Miller said. “I’ll always love him.”