Allegiant Air flight attendants picket at Punta Gorda Airport

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. About a dozen Allegiant Airlines flight attendants picketed over contract negotiations Wednesday morning.

The flight attendants– working for the only airline at the Punta Gorda Airport –began picketing at 5 a.m. and left just before 12 p.m.

The attendants are seeking an equitable deal, said Raychel Armstrong, one of the picketers. Other picketers brought up concerns about long work days, delays and insufficient air conditioning on the planes.

“It’s asking for the company to meet us,” Armstrong said. “To come with a fair and decent contract because they have not been bargaining in good faith for the last year, or last six years actually.”

Mediation is set to take place from Aug. 22-24, Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said.

“Informational picketing is an activity that is entirely expected during the course of a long negotiation process,” Grey said. “Allegiant remains committed to negotiating in good faith.

Failure to reach a contract agreement could lead to a strike, attendants said.