1 killed in Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person died in a crash Tuesday evening on Joel Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a 2001 Nissan Altima was involved in the wreck when he failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of a 1995 Chevy 2500 around 7:27 p.m. at East 10th Street and Joel Boulevard, according to the FHP.

Following the collision, the driver of the Nissan was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, State troopers said.

The identity of the deceased is unclear pending next-of-kin notification. It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor for the deceased. Charges are pending.