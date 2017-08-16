1 killed in Bonita Springs hit-and-run

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. One person was killed Tuesday night on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A motorcyclist fell from his bike and came to rest in the right lane of U.S. 41, according to the FHP. A vehicle, also traveling northbound in the right lane, hit the motorcyclist in the road around 11:47 p.m. on U.S. 41 approaching Cedar Creek Drive.

The vehicle, described as a tan or gray Ford Taurus, then drove away in an unknown direction, according to State troopers.

The identity of the deceased remains unclear pending next-of-kin notification, and it’s unclear if alcohol was involved for the deceased. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information should call 239-344-1730 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.