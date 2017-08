FORT MYERS, Fla. – Back pain is one of the most common reasons people visit the doctor. It can be the result of muscles or ligament strain, disc problems, arthritis, osteoporosis or a traumatic injury. Treatment options can include physical therapy, medications, and surgery. WINK news anchor Kristin Sanchez talked with physical therapist Dr. Kath Kinross from Lee Health about a new type of program called “Phase Three” that is helping those recovering from back pain.