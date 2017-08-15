Special eclipse glasses needed for viewing — but hard to find

FORT MYERS, Fla. NASA is warning against using regular sunglasses for watching Monday’s solar eclipse.

But of the vendors listed on the American Astronomical Society’s website, only two had products in stock as of Tuesday afternoon. EclipseGlasses.com is selling packs of 25 for $4 each, meaning a $100 purchase is required. Lunt Solar Systems is selling packs of five for a total of $39.95 on Amazon.

NASA-certified glasses are marked “ISO-12312-2” and provide protection against the sun’s rays. Click here for more information.

The eclipse will take place between 1:21 p.m. and 4:16 p.m. Monday, with roughly 80 percent coverage at 2:53 p.m. Southwest Florida will not be able to see a total eclipse, as others in a band roughly from Portland, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina will.